Margaret Janssen, 90

Margaret (Marge) JoAnn Janssen, 90, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, her 90th birthday, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

At Marge's request, her body will be donated for the advancement of science and education. Her wishes were not to have end of life funeral services. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society in Grand Island.

Marge was born on Jan. 7, 1933, at her grandmother's home in Hamlin, Iowa to Christian and Thelma Petersen (Larsen). She was one of four girls; an older sister, Ellen and two younger sisters, Dorothy and Shirley. She grew up in Hamlin on her father's farm where she helped with all of the chores. She graduated in 1953 from Audubon High School in Audubon, Iowa. She worked at the Kitty Clover potato chip factory and attended hair dressing school in Omaha.

On Sept. 2, 1956, Marge married James (Jim) Henry Janssen in the Hamlin Danish Lutheran Church in Hamlin, Iowa. Jim was employed by Hinky Dinky grocery and SuperValue. With those jobs they moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa, Omaha, and Douglasville (Atlanta), Ga. They had four children, Denise (Dee), David, Annette and Brian.

Marge was a homemaker and a jack of all trades. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, wood working, crocheting, cooking, baking, candy making, crafting, reading, listening to books on tape, traveling and spending time with friends and family, especially her granddaughter, Tonya.

A few years after her husband's death in 1992, Marge moved to her sister's home in El Dorado, Calif. and moved again in 1999 to Grand Island.

Survivors include her children, Denise (Dee) Janssen of Grand Island, David (Nancy) Janssen of Garland, Texas, Annette Janssen of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; granddaughter, Tonya Howell of Grand Islan; grandsons, Eric Janssen, Matthew Janssen, Christopher Janssen and Daniel Janssen all of Wisconsin; sister, Ellen Yevdakimov of Placerville, Calif.; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother; sisters, Dorothy and Shirley; her husband, Jim Janssen; and son, Brian Janssen.