Ms. Kelly's wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will be the Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley. The Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Church. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.