Margaret L. Lybarger, 86

GENOA — Margaret L. “Marge” Lybarger, 86, of Genoa, formerly of Alda, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Genoa Long-term Care Center.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Alda United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Iringo officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. A luncheon will follow the service at the Alda Community Center.

Memorials suggested to the family for future designation.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Marge was born September 4, 1936, in Scotia, Nebraska, to Leo and Beatrice Murphy. She grew up in Elyria and Kearney. On July 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to Cecil Lybarger. Following their marriage, they lived in Florida, Nebraska and New Mexico, before settling in Alda. She worked for Leon’s and Triad in Alda.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Marge was also an honorary mother to Cheryl Iwanski and her family. She loved camping and fishing with her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her garden, painting, crafts and making sure all the wildlife in her yard were fed. She was a skilled seamstress and she made and fixed many things over the years. She was always busy doing something, whether it was whipping up a delicious meal or cleaning.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Cecil Jr. and Valerie Lybarger, and daughter, Peggy Lybarger, all of Grand Island; a grandson, Derek Lybarger of Phoenix, Arizona; a granddaughter and her husband, Teresa (Lybarger) and Tim Muckey of Grand Island; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Margaret Muckey; two sisters, Shirley Peters and Dory Worth; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Lybarger of Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Cecil Sr.