Margaret ‘Margie' Kelly, 60

SCOTIA — Margaret Mary “Margie” Kelly, 60, of Scotia, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Ms. Kelly's wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will be the Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley.

The Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Church. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Catholic Masses or the Family's wishes. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Margaret Mary was born Oct. 12, 1962, at Grand Island, and was adopted by Lyle and Lorraine (Nekoliczak) Kelly. She was raised in Greeley and received her elementary education at Sacred Heart School then graduated from Greeley High School in 1980.

Margie was a lady that loved to travel, see new places, meet new people and made many lasting friendships along the way. She was thoughtful and always willing to help those who crossed her path. Margie enjoyed playing cards, gambling and was always ready to have fun. She has spent her last years living in Scotia.

Survivors include her mother, Lorraine “Shootzie” Kelly of Greeley; daughters, Annaleese, Gabrielle and Cierra; grandchildren, Maddox, Irie, Press, Kamden and Kathleen; and a brother, Jim Kelly of St. Paul.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Kelly; and a sister, Rebecca Kelly.