Margy Kieborz, 95

Margy A. Kieborz, 95, of Grand Island, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Grand Island Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Christ Lutheran Church in Grand Island with Reverend Tom Schneider officiating. Burial will follow at Litchfield Cemetery at 1:15 pm.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the funeral service. Arrangements are through Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.