Maria Espinoza, 59

Maria Espinoza, 59, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. Father Joseph Broudou will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Maria was born on Nov. 29, 1962, to Antonio and Maria Lupe (Gonzales) Ramirez, in Kearney, where she was raised and received her education. Maria worked for Monfort and JBS, and finally for Gibbon Pack.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog Gunner. She could often be found shopping at garage sales and flea markets. She was always a sociable person and liked to be on Facebook. She also enjoyed watching “Forensic Files” and “Hoarders.”

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Elsa Ramirez and Maria Rosa Vazquez; her grandchildren, Thomas Pantoja, Makaveli Ramirez and Illeana Delgado; her siblings, Felix Ramirez and Jackilyn Mittelstadt; and numerous extended family.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Sanjuanita Ramirez, Tony Ramirez and Maria Gloria Ramirez; a daughter, Silvia Ramirez; and many other beloved family members.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.