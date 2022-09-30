Maria Lopez

Maria Martinez, 90

Maria Josefina Lopez Martinez, 90, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at St. John's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1 at Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ in Grand Island. Burial will follow at the Shelton Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.