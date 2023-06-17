Maria Skorupa, 84

GRAND ISLAND — Maria Skorupa, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Service and celebration of Maria’s life will be 10 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Father Dave Rykwalder will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, followed by a Rosary at 6.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Maria was born in Wandorf, Hungary, on February 16, 1939, to Thomas and Maria (Suss) Hahn.

She married Cyril “Charlie” A. Skorupa on April 10, 1064, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, where Cyril was stationed while in the service. Upon Cyril’s discharge, she followed him to the United States and they had a convalidation marriage ceremony at St. Mary’s in Grand Island. They made Grand Island their home.

Maria worked several places over the years, including St. Francis and the Ordnance Plant, and for several years as a personal housekeeper.

She was an avid antiquary, buying and selling antiques and attending garage sales. Maria also loved the casino and betting the horse races.

Those who cherish her memory include her husband, Charlie; a brother, Ernst Hahn; a sister-in-law, Janet Woitalewicz; five nieces, Sue (Jim) Rademacher, Cindy (Allan) Layman, Sandi (John) Mudloff, Chris (Neal) Dethlefs, and Jeri McDonald; and many great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas Hahn (was MIA in Germany during the war); a brother, Karl Hahn; and a sister, Annie Heichele.

