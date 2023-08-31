Marianne M. Straka, 80

GRAND ISLAND — Marianne Margaret Straka was born on April 4, 1943, in Lexington, Nebraska, to Louis and Agnes Straka. She passed away August 24, 2023.

Marianne attended country school in Lexington, and graduated with the class of 1961. Marianne gained employment with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1961. In 1964, she transferred to the Grand Island location. Marianne worked for the telephone company for 35 years, retiring in 1999.

She enjoyed emailing, friendships and going out to eat. She always had a good sense of humor and a smile.

Thanks goes to her great friends Linda Graybill and Eileen Ivers and neighbors Hugo, Melisa, Max, Monica and Xavier Mendez for their support during her cancer journey.

She is survived by her brother, Tom Straka, of Lexington; and other relatives and friends.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Agnes Straka; and good friend Monte Ronzzo.

Marianne donated her body to science. Memorials are suggested to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the donors’ choice.

Memorial gatherings will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Friday September 1, at the Grand Generation Center in Grand Island; and from 2 to 4 p.m. September 6 in Lexington.