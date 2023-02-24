Maribelle ‘Mary' Wiles, 79

Maribelle L. “Mary” Wiles, 79, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, on Feb. 21, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at St. Mary's Cathedral. Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. William J. Dendinger will preside with the Rev. Jorge Canela concelebrating. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic. You are welcome to sign Mary's guestbook at www.curranfueralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Mary was born the daughter of Alfred Burke and Mary Catherine (McKee) Wiles on March 27, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Kan. After growing up on a family farm in Pleasanton, Kan. she graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1961. She went on to study English and Education at Pittsburg State University and continued to study Philosophy, Theology, English, and Education at Marymount College in Salina Kansas where she graduated. She was a beloved Religion Teacher at Grand Island Central Catholic from 1976-2014 after teaching at Cure' of Arts Catholic School in Leawood Kansas for 10 years. After retirement Mary proclaimed “Being at GICC was like a completion of her prayer!”

Mary adored her students and loved teaching them about their faith. She loved to take adventures throughout the United States with her dear friend Sr. Mary Jo, which often included camping and hiking especially in Colorado. She loved to garden, and grow flowers. Her family, students, and friends were close to her heart. She lived happily in her home with the park pond behind her house while taking joy in watching the geese, rabbits, and squirrels going about their day. Her favorite spring outing was to drive near out of town fields to watch and listen to the Sandhill Cranes. Within her finest moments she shook hands with Pope John Paul II at Estes Park, Colo. in 1993, and was welcomed into the home of the family of Martin Luther King when she drove to Atlanta, Ga. after hearing about his death.

Mary is survived by her brother, Alfred A. Wiles of Leavenworth, Kan., and sister, Kathleen M. Matthews of Harrisonville, Mo., niece, Michelle A. Wiles; nephew, Alfred J. Wiles; three grandnieces; one grandnephew, and one grand grandnephew.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a sister Teresa Wiles.