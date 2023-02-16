Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church. The Mark Maresh will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church with a 6 p.m. Sodality Rosary at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, Sherman County Foundation or Sherman County Senior Center. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Eurek family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.