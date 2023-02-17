Marie Eurek, 96

LOUP CITY — Marie June Eurek was reunited with her husband, Mike, on Valentine's Day. She passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, at The Monarch Hospice home in Lincoln surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Maresh will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church with a 6 p.m. Sodality Rosary at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, Sherman County Foundation or Sherman County Senior Center. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Eurek family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Marie June Eurek was born on June 25, 1926, in Loup City to Vincent and Agnes (Mazankowski) Bogacz. She was raised in the Wiggle Creek area and was the 7th of 10 children.

Marie was united in marriage to Mike Eurek on May 9, 1949, and God blessed them with 6 children and 57 years of marital bliss until Mike passed away in 2006.

In 1971, she became certified as a CSM and provided dedicated assistance to the residents of Rose Lane Home in Loup City for 18 years.

Marie enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, gardener and a woman of great faith. She will be missed by family and friends and the community where she was a supporter of all county events. Marie was a founding donor of the Sherman County Community Foundation and the community center.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Lawrence (Susan) Eurek of Roseville, Calif. and their children, Jenny and Julie; Allan (Paula) Eurek of Lincoln and their daughter, Sarah; Mark (Patty) Eurek of Loup City and their children, Michael, Laura, Nick and Marissa; Gary (Lori) Eurek of Loup City and their children, Phillip, Channing, Jessica and Vincent; daughters, Michelle Eurek of Lincoln and Kim McVey of Lincoln and her son Mike, and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; nine brothers and sisters; and her son-in-law, Ron McVey.