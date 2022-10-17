Marie Vollbracht

Marie Louise Vollbracht, 95, of St. Paul passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Mrs. Vollbracht requested that her body be cremated and buried with her parents in the family plot at Saint Wenceslaus Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements and she requested no services.

Marie was born October 13, 1927, in St. Paul to Joseph and Amelia (Skrivan) Puncochar and raised on the family farm along the Middle Loup River south of St. Paul. Survivors of her immediate family include daughter Teresa Vollbracht of Bend, Oregon, son Joe and daughter-in-law Jean (Hanisch) Vollbracht of Northlake, Texas, and son John and daughter-in-law Cheri (Becker) Vollbracht of Sanford, North Carolina. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and her four grandchildren, Trina Anthony and husband Trevor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Michael Vollbracht of Coppell, Texas, Kelly Vollbracht of Flower Mound, Texas, and Jackie Vollbracht of Sanford, North Carolina, and her two great grandchildren Vienna and William Anthony of Minneapolis, both of whom added immense joy to her life.

Marie attended school in St. Paul and graduated as the valedictorian of her class at St. Paul High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Mark Vollbracht in 1950 and lived in various towns throughout Nebraska while Mark worked as a civil engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation. Marie graduated from McCook Junior College in 1964, again as valedictorian of her class, and then moved with her family to Chiang Rai, Thailand, in 1965 where Mark worked as an engineer for United States Aid for International Development. Upon returning from Thailand in 1967, Mrs. Vollbracht began teaching elementary education for the Elba School District, subsequently transitioned to teaching elementary education in the St. Paul School District in 1969, during which time she graduated from Kearney State College with her teaching degree. Mrs. Vollbracht retired from full-time teaching in 1993, but remained on the staff at St. Paul Elementary School as a substitute teacher for several years. Upon completely retiring from teaching, Marie moved back to the family farm where she stayed busy as a Master Gardener and provider to her many friends and neighbors in the community. She was affiliated with the American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters, and PEO, and volunteered in numerous 4-H and St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church projects. A lifelong world traveler, Mrs. Vollbracht visited all fifty states and dozens of foreign countries. During her life, she survived direct hits from three separate tornados, barely survived teaching her own children in Thailand, was a gifted pianist, organist, and vocalist, could type 120 words a minute on a manual typewriter, wanted nothing to do with a computer or cell phone, and was just fine with that.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark, brother Jim and sister-in-law, Dee (Rubesh) Puncochar, and infant brother Joseph. She was also preceded in death by many friends and neighbors whom she cherished as family, and several of her students, all of whom she loved as much as her own children.

In lieu of memorials or flowers to the family, Marie would prefer you give your children an extra hug from her the next time you see them, but if you feel compelled, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Community Library Foundation.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Marie's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.