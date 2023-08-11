Marilyn Dee Webster, 89

GRAND ISLAND — Marilyn Dee Webster, 89, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at The Heritage at Sagewood, surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 1105 Main St., Wood River, with the Rev. Jeff Iringo officiating.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to service.

Inurnment will follow in the Wood River Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the GRACE Foundation.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Marilyn was born March 29, 1934, in Belgrade, Nebraska, to Merle and Helen (Ainlay) Vogt. She grew up in Belgrade and Grand Island. She attended Doane College for one year.

On January 10, 1954, she was united in marriage to Richard Webster. The couple made their home on the farm outside of Wood River where they raised their three daughters. She wore many hats over the years, raising her children, tending to the home and helping Dick on the farm.

Marilyn was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called her “Mimi.” She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of three different bridge clubs, traveling, gardening, fishing and boating. She was a lifetime member of the Wood River Country Club and spent a lot of time golfing. She was also a member of the Elks Club, Liederkranz, Platt Deutsche and the Saddle Club.

She followed the Kansas City Royals major league team. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wood River, where she was active in Rachel Circle women’s group.

She took great pride in tending to the flower beds for the Indianhead Townhome Association. Marilyn and Dick were snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona, which started with a camper and then eventually they bought a house.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine Webster (Randy Bruhn) of Omaha and Barbara (Mike) Binfield of Doniphan; five grandchildren, Steven Balters, Nathan (Amy) Oliver, Jordan (Cari) Binfield, Andrew Oliver and Ashley (Nick) Papke; five great-grandchildren, Alivia, Jackson and Brooke Oliver, and Lucy and Lane Binfield; a son-in-law, Dr. Gary Oliver; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Webster; her parents; a daughter, Carrie Oliver; a grandson, Mathew Oliver; a son-in-law, Dr. James Balters; a brother, Tom; and a sister, Suzanne.