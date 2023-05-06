Marilyn Donelson, 88

NEWMAN GROVE — Marilyn Janiece Donelson, 88, of Newman Grove, formerly of Central City, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 4, 2023. at Faith Regional in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Central City with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Marilyn was born on May 30, 1934, to Harvey L. and Alvena (Anderson) Lind in Polk, Nebraska. She grew up in Polk and graduated from Polk High School. She married R. Dean Donelson on September 1, 1956, at Swede Plain Methodist Church. The couple then moved to Central City where they remained all their lives. Marilyn was a member of the United Methodist Church where she was very devoted. She was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Church Circle and the Church Choir. She was also a member of the Extension Club. She enjoyed bowling and getting to know the kids at the school where she helped in the kitchen. Marilyn's greatest joy was spending time with her family and all her kids activities.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Daidrea Donelson of Newman Grove; a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Bob Nagorski of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Brock, Mya and Addy Donelson, and Saigon Tibbetts; and nieces, nephew, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Wally Lind; and a sister Norma Rodine.