Marilyn Joy Green, 90

Marilyn Joy “Mimi” Green, 90, of Grand Island, formerly of Central City, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Doug McHargue officiating. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Presbyterian Church in Central City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Marilyn was born on February 11, 1933, to Clare and Dorothy (Whittemore) Reimer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her family moved numerous times due to her father’s employment with a gas and oil company. Marilyn graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1951.

She married Donald Green on September 14, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They resided in Port Hueneme, California, while Don was in the Air Force. They moved back to the farm outside of Central City in 1954.

During her married life she worked as a teacher’s aide in the Central City Elementary School, did seasonal work at the florist shop, and taught Sunday School and Bible School at the Presbyterian Church. She also served as Cub Scout leader, volunteered at the Litzenberg Hospital as a Pink Lady, as well as being a dedicated volunteer at the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop for many years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Sherry (Jim) Jaros of Springfield, and Kevin (Linda) Green of Grand Island; her grandchildren; Jennifer (Terry) Hill, Randi (Dave) Offner, and Brad (Stefanie) Green; her great-grandchildren, Hadley Hill, Piper and Drake Offner, Evelyn and Graham Green, and one on the way; herr sister, Judy (Jim) Davis; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Erlewine; two brothers-in-law, Dick Confer and Gale Erlewine; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Green; her parents; her brother, Donald Reimer; a sister, Dorothy Confer; three nieces; a brother-in-law, Keith Erlewine; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Erlewine.