Marilyn Rice, 65

Marilyn Kay Rice, 65, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Memorial service and a celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. There is a gathering of family and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Funeral Home.

Marilyn was born Jan. 14, 1958, in Grand Island the daughter of Ernest and Esther (Zimmerman) Snider. On Dec. 24, 1994, she married Wayne Rice in Grand Island. They made their home in Grand Island before relocating to Phoenix, Ariz. They spent 15 years in Phoenix and moved back to Grand Island in 2012.

Marilyn had worked in the hospitality industry for over ten years, and was currently at the Ramada Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Grand Island.

Marilyn was a fan of true crime murder mysteries and also enjoyed collecting butterflies and calligraphy. She had several of her own poems published over the years.

Those who cherish her memory include her husband of 28 years, Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Daniella and John Freeman of Grand Island; sisters, Millie Weavers of Grand Island and her twin sister, Carolyn Snider of Plainview; brothers, John Snider of Grand Island and David (Paula) Snider of Lincoln; and foster sisters, Roni (Ronald) Miller of Lincoln and Dr. LaVona Reeves of Cheney, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth Snider and Fred Snider; sister, Lucy Peterson; and foster brother, Judd Reeves Sr.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

