Marion J. Bahensky, 94

ST. PAUL — Marion J. Bahensky, 94, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Family and friends will meet between 1 and 1:45 p.m. at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, prior to processing to the cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Library Foundation or to purchase trees for the Howard County Historical Society, which will be planted in St. Paul in honor of Marion’s life.