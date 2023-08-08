Mark D. Volkl, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Mark D. Volkl, 72, of Grand Island, formerly of St. Libory, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island with the Revs. Donald Buhrman, Sid Bruggeman, James Janovec and Mark Maresh concelebrating the Mass, assisted by Deacons Don Placke and Bill Buchta. Inurnment will be in St. Libory’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to St. Libory’s Catholic Cemetery or St. Leo’s Catholic Church.

Mark was born on June 22, 1951, at Grand Island, the son of Bernard H. and Ann M. (Placke) Volkl.

He grew up in St. Libory, where he attended St. Libory’s parochial school and was a 1970 graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic. He then attended Central Community College in Hastings, where he studied Horticulture.

He worked for a number of years at Chicago Lumber Company and Indianhead Golf Course. He later worked in painting parts for Chief Parts Division. He and his father, Bernard, were also the caretakers of the St. Libory Catholic Cemetery for many years.

In the early 2000s he and his dad moved to Grand Island, where he continued to live the rest of his life.

He was a former member of St. Libory’s Catholic Church and member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and St. Leo’s Knights of Columbus Council 10387, of which he was a former Grand Knight. He was a proud longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous, the Platt Duetsche and a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club.

Mark enjoyed watching Cornhusker football games, listening to his scanner, and loved attending Knights of Columbus events and activities.

He is survived by two sisters, Jane Brozek of Sun City, Arizona, and Pam Tagel of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Todd Brozek of San Diego, California, Candace Brozek of Sun City, Arizona, Stacy and Matt McConnell of Hershey, Brent and Stacie Tagel of Dannebrog and Travis Tagel of Grand Island; great-nieces and nephews, Wyatt and Marina McConnell, Coy and Grace McConnell, Shayla McConnell and Jeremiah Seaman, Jaxsen Tagel, Brexten Tagel, and Kaylee Tagel; and one great-great-nephew, Bryson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; and brothers-in-law, Ed Brozek and Jack Tagel.

