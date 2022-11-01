Mark Maciejewski, 61

CONCORDIA, Kan. — Mark G. Maciejewski, 61, of Concordia, Kan., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde, Kan.

The family selected cremation and a memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor Dwight Whitead officiating. Private family burial cremains will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery. Friends may sign the register book from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 with the family greeting from 6 to 8 p.m. all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Memorial contributions may be given to Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde or Cloud County Chapter of Pheasants Forever in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com.

Mark was born on Jan. 21, 1961, in Loup City to Francis J. and Gladys A. (Dzingle) Maciejewski.

Mark graduated from Central Catholic High School, Grand Island in 1979. He attended Central Community College, Hastings in the auto-body tech program. He moved to Concordia, Kan. in 1988 to begin working for Boogaarts grocery as a manager. He later worked for environmental services for Cloud County Health Center until his health made it unable for him to work.

Mark married Elizabeth “Beth” Hinson on Oct. 28, 1989, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, Kan.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, Kan. Mark loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His pride and joy were his granddaughters and spending time with them and his nieces, nephews, and family events, especially the annual Maciejewski pierogi party.

Mark is survived by his wife, Beth, of Kansas City, Mo; son, Adam Maciejewski (Tiera) of Kansas City Mo; grandchildren, Jaiden and Lennox Maciejewski; mother, Gladys Maciejewski of Grand Island; brothers, David Maciejewski (Stephanie) of Omaha, and Paul Maciejewski of Grand Island; sister, Pam Benner (Kirk) of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis; and a brother, Jay Maciejewski.