Marla Heim Ford Butler, 75, passed away December 8, 2022.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Nebraska. Memorials can be sent to the family for future designation.

Marla was born January 22, 1947. She married Pastor Ralph Ford on June 9, 1968; he passed away in January 2011. She then married Gary Butler on November 30, 2011.

Marla graduated in sociology at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1969. She graduated from Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) in the 1980s with an degree in elementary education. She went on to receive her master’s degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991.

Marla developed a preschool at Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island and then taught in Grand Island elementary schools, mostly first and second grades, until Ralph retired, and they moved to Florida. They both taught in Florida, and traveled, until illness took Ralph. Marla met Gary during the summer of 2011.

Marla was a strong believer in truth and honesty, firm in her beliefs with a strong faith in God. She was dedicated in her teaching and supportive of Ralph’s ministry. She was an advocate for children and generous in many ways. She loved sewing, gardening and, in later life, traveling with Gary.

She began struggling with serious health issues in 2019.

Ralph and Marla have a son, Shannon Eric, and two granddaughters. Marla had three sisters and four brothers. Both parents and one sister preceded her in death.