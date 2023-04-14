Marla J. Newland, 77

RAVENNA - Marla J. Newland, 77, of Ravenna died Monday, April 10, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Ravenna. Pastor Churck Squier will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Marla Newland was born May 22, 1945 in Shelby, Nebraska to Max and Alliene (Ingleright) Lott. She grew up and received her education in Stromsburg, Nebraska. Marla graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1963. She attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and then taught school in Valentine, Nebraska.

She married Glen Newland on December 22, 1968 in Stromsburg. The couple made their home in Valentine before moving to Ravenna in 1969. Marla taught in Loup City, Nebraska for part of one year and then began teaching at Ravenna Public Schools. She pursued her master's degree while teaching in Ravenna and received her Masters in Home Economics from UNK (Kearney State College.) Marla retired in 2006.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Nebraska Education Association.

Marla enjoyed quilting and sewing. She made many of her own clothes and clothing for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Glen of Ravenna; sons, Justin Newland of Grand Island and Joel Newland of Ravenna; sister, Jolene Andersen of Stromsburg and brother, Kirk Lott of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.