Marleen Powell, 82

Marleen F. Powell, 82, of Grand Island, formerly of St. Libory, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Private family burial will be that afternoon in the Edgard Cemetery in Edgar.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

More details will appear later.