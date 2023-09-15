Marlene DeLeon, 68

GRAND ISLAND — Marlene DeLeon, 68 of Grand Island, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available on Marlene’s obit page at www.giallfaiths.com

Cremation will take place following the service.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.