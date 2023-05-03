Marleen F. Powell, 82

Marleen F. Powell, 82, of Grand Island, formerly of St. Libory, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Private family burial will be that afternoon in the Edgar Cemetery in Edgar with the Rev. Ethan Feistner officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Marleen was born on June 8, 1940, on a farm near Deshler, the daughter of Richard and Adena (Fintel) Fangmeyer. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school in the area. She was a 1957 graduate of Deshler High School and then attended a business college in Omaha. After graduating she moved to Big Springs, Texas, and lived with her aunt and uncle. She then returned to Nebraska and worked at a bank in Hebron.

She was united in marriage to Gordon L. Powell on May 14, 1961, at Stoddard. The couple lived in Edgar where they began raising their three children. In 1974, the family moved to St. Libory. Marleen worked at the Grand Island Veterans Home for 10 years and then went into real estate sales in 1986. She was a Realtor with Home Realty in Grand Island for a number of years.

Gordon passed away in January 2008 and she continued to live in her home at St. Libory until March 2021, when she moved to the Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, where she lived the rest of her life.

Marleen was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Marleen loved spending time with her family and many friends, playing cards and socializing. For years she and Gordy enjoyed Cornhusker football and attending many games in Memorial Stadium.

She is survived by her three children, Lori and Terry Jepson of Grand Island, Lisa and Russ Tabor of Littleton, Colorado, and Ben Powell of Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren, Nicole and Quentin Miller of Kearney, Melissa Jepson and Russell Huntley of St. Libory, Conor Tabor of Longmont, Colorado, and Kelsey Tabor of Omaha; and four great-grandchildren, Madi, Ryan, Bodie and Blaze.

In addition to her husband, Gordon, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Willis Fangmeyer; an infant twin sister, Marlis Fangmeyer; and a sister, Donna Hoins.

