Marlene L. Stott, 84

GRAND ISLAND — Marlene L. Stott, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Celebration of Life services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Family and friends will gather from 2 to 3 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.

Marlene was born on October 22, 1938, in Sweetwater, Nebraska, the only child of Truman and Lucille (Fenstermacher) Maul.

She grew up in Sweetwater and attended school in Ravenna where she met William Stott. After graduation, they were married on December 24, 1961. They made their home in several Nebraska towns as Bill followed his teaching career. During this time, they welcomed three children, and Marlene cared for many other children of teachers and neighbors.

Marlene enjoyed word searches, and keeping her diary up to date. Marlene was lucky while playing the slot machines. Bill and Marlene enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona, for over 21 years. Marlene was petite but made up for her smaller stature in personality. Her ornery humor and love will be cherished.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Stott of Grand Island; her children, Susan (Robert) Utterback of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Stacie (Patrick) Kraus of Wichita, Kansas, and Corky (Wendi) Stott; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her favorite “kid” Papitese, Tiff; along with numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.