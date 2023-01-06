Marlene Middleton

Graveside service will be at 11 AM Wednesday, January 11th in the Clearwater Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Marlene was born and raised in the Plainview area and in September of 1950 she was united in marriage to Robert Middleton. The couple made their home in Clearwater where they operated their business. In 1993 they sold their business and retired to their home in Norfolk. In the spring of 2016, Marlene moved to Grand Island to be closer to family.