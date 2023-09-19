Marlene R. Andersen, 84

GRAND ISLAND — Marlene R. Andersen, 84, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Thursday, September 14, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Marlene was born on February 27, 1939, in Holt County, Nebraska, to Ralph and Betty Jean (Oxner) Thurlow. She spent her younger years in country schools before graduating from Rock County High School in 1957.

She was united in marriage to Jerald Andersen on October 12, 1958. To this union were four children, Steven W., Brian, Laura M. and Gayla. She worked in the Rock County welfare office, before working 18 years as a secretary for American National.

She enjoyed dancing with Jerald, cooking, crocheting afghans, reading and doing word searches. She cherished spending time “babysitting” her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerald; a son, Brian Andersen; two daughters, Laura M. Andersen and Gayla Andersen; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and three brothers: Arnold, Oliver and Garland Thurlow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven W. Andersen; and two sisters, Carolyn Dillon and Arla Dickau.