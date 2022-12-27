Marlene Schwieger 76

Marlene Schwieger, 76, of Grand Island, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Azria Health.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Bill Pavuk will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Nebraska Boys Town.

Marlene was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in St. Libory, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Thesenvitz) Schwieger. She attended school in Alda through the eighth grade and graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School with the class of 1964.

Marlene was employed by the Nebraska Veterans Home for more than 35½ years, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed reading VC Andrews, watching movies and playing computer games.

Survivors include her special friends, Kim and Clint Bowland and their children, Christopher and Kaelee Bowland of Norfolk; a sister, Harriet Sorgenfrei of Grand Island; a brother-in-law, Steve Clark of Dannebrog; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Janice Schwieger; a sister, Lola Clark; a brother-in-law, Oscar Sorgenfrei; a niece, Robyn; and two nephews, Jody and Larry.