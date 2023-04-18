Marlene Theresa Ostdiek, 56

HARVARD — Harvard resident Marlene T. Ostdiek, 56, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, with family present from 5 to 7, at the funeral home. Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be given to Harvard Rest Haven.

The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Marlene’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Marlene was born February 27, 1967, in Red Cloud, to Vincent and Evelyn (Kitten) Ostdiek. She attended high school in Lawrence where she graduated in 1985. She had a few small jobs which included cleaning homes and office buildings. She was always a joy to be around and loved being with her family. Marlene enjoyed many crafts, playing cards, playing bingo, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved music, especially Christian hymns. Her faith was very important to her.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Tim Ostdiek.

Survivors include siblings and their spouses: Randy Ostdiek of Lawrence, Neb., Kathy and Bill Coe of Mims, Fla., Pat and Amy Ostdiek of Grand Island, Neb,, Donna and Rod McCord of Nelson, Neb., Ken and Shannon Ostdiek of Lawrence, Neb., and Mary and Stuart Tietjen of Superior, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.