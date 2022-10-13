Marlin Fritz, 90

KEARNEY — Marlin A. Fritz, 90, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

A gathering of friends and family to remember and celebrate Marlin will be from 4 to 6 p.m. following the service at the funeral home. Everyone is welcome to attend one or the other, or both services.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Marlin was born April 7, 1932, in Lewiston, Minn., the son of Otto and Dora (Haake) Fritz. He is the oldest of 7 siblings. He graduated from Winona High School in 1949. He joined the Army in 1953, and served during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1955. That same year he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served until his retirement in 1992 as Major with the Nebraska National Guard.

He was united in marriage to Donna Braatz on Aug. 13, 1960. They made their home in Dubuque, Iowa where Marlin began his career at Swift & Co. as a cattle buyer. They spent the early years of the marriage taking their team of black Percheron draft horses and their Dalmatian dog (Queenie) to participate in local parades and various State Fairs where the horses won numerous championship accolades. In April 1967, the couple welcomed their only child, daughter, Dee Anna (Dee Dee). The family relocated to Nebraska, and in 1971, he began his career as the head cattle buyer at Gibbon Pack, in Gibbon. Marlin and his family continued their love for the horses and continued raising and caring for them for endless years. Marlin was an incredible and giving Dad and his generosity and kind spirit to others will be remembered by all who knew him.

Marlin spent 40+ years in the cattle industry for various companies and then he started a new career path in the trucking industry driving for Broadfoot, Sand & Gravel, Farewell Trucking and other companies in the surrounding area. In 2011, Marlin miraculously survived a train collision while driving semi. After numerous surgeries and months of physical therapy for injuries sustained in the accident, Marlin was once again back out and ‘on the road again'.

Marlin was a member of Holy Cross Church in Kearney, the VFW, American Legion, The National Draft Horse Association and Percheron Horse Association.

He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Dee Anna Fritz of Grand Island. Marlin also leaves behind two brothers, LaVern of Minnesota City, Minn., Lyle (Joyce) Fritz of Winona, Minn; sisters-in-laws, Lou Fritz of Goodview, Minn., Joanne Fritz of Winona, Minn., and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Eldon; sisters, Doris Doebbert and Elaine Johnson; brothers-in-laws, Stanley Doebbert and LaVerne Johnson; sister-in-law, Jaye Fritz and many close relatives.

The family would also like to thank the numerous care givers who helped care for Marlin during the difficult recovery from the train collision and the last few years.