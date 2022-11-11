Marqueritte 'Lorraine' Francis

Margueritte ‘Lorraine' Francis, 92

Margueritte “Lorraine” Francis, 92, of Grand Island, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Per her wishes, cremation was chosen and a graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Westlawn Cemetery.

Lorraine was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Amherst to Richard and Olive (Calhoun) Curd. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1946. She worked in her uncle's store during her school years and up until her marriage to Milton Francis on Nov. 21, 1948.

She was active in her church and was an assistant Girl Scout Leader. She also drove the Star Mail Route part-time. In 1969, Lorraine graduated from Kearney with her LPN license. She was a nurse in Grand Island and Denver, Colo. until her husband's illness, when she retired to care for him for 10 years.

As a family, she enjoyed their trips and camping, she also liked to read. Lorraine enjoyed going out to lunch with her family. She was especially fond of her great-granddaughter, Bret.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Tom (Dee) Francis, Mary (Elwyn) Schweitzer; grandchildren, John Francis, Stephen (Amy) Schweitzer; and great-granddaughter, Bret Schweitzer; many friends and extended family.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Jack Curd, and Rollin Curd.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

