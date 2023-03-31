Martin ‘Marty' Hettle, 85

Martin W. “Marty” Hettle, 85, of Grand Island passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at The Heritage at Sagewood.

Visitation will be Friday, March 31st at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island beginning at 5 PM and concluding with a Christian wake service at 7:30 PM.

A funeral mass and burial will be at a later date in Toledo, OH.

Marty was born and raised in Toledo, OH graduating from Macomber Vocational High School in 1956. He received his Associate degree from Owens Technical School. He taught collision repair at Penta County Vocational High.

Marty was united in marriage to Sandra L. Keller on November 23, 1957. The couple moved to Grand Island in 1982 where Marty worked as Director of Training and Product Development for Chief Automotive. He retired from that position in 2000.

He was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Grand Island and St. Catherine's in Toledo, OH.

Marty was a loving husband of 64 years, Dad, Grandpa, Great-grandpa and Uncle.

Survivors include his children: Mike Hettle, Chuck (Mary Pat) Hettle, Doug (Jacque) Hettle and Ann Hettle; one sister, Noreen Begell; three brothers-in-law, Dale Keller, Terry (Pat) Keller, and Marc Keller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hettle in September of 2022.

