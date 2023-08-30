Martin P. Dahlke, 62

LINCOLN — Martin P. Dahlke, age 62, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Marty was born October 27, 1960 to John and Amelia Dahlke.

Marty is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Julie Huffman Dahlke; a daughter, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Lickei; his mother, Amelia Dahlke; mother-in-law, Fern Huffman; sister, Marilyn (Dale) Earl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Martin will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

