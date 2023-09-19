Marvin D. Ehlers, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Marvin DuWayne Ehlers, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on August 17, 2023, at Riverside Lodge Retirement Community in Grand Island.

Marvin was born on October 22, 1950, in Grand Island to Wilbur “Dutch” Ehlers and Della (Pavlik) Ehlers. He attended Westlawn Elementary, Walnut Junior High, and Grand Island Senior High.

Marvin served the United States Army in the Vietnam War from May 1970 through December 1971. He was honorably discharged in May 1976. Marvin received several medals during his time with the military including the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars, the Army Commendation Medal that is granted for consistent acts of heroism or meritorious service, a Combat Infantryman Badge, and numerous others.

Marvin lived three lives: before, during and after Vietnam. He was very proud of his service and continued to praise God that he made it back to his family and friends.

Marvin worked for his father at Dutch’s Auto Repair, Larry’s Steel & Welding, and also drove a gravel truck. Marvin owned and operated Marv’s Auto Service for many years. Marvin was an avid car enthusiast, owning a well-known orange ‘55 Chevy and the popular green “Gestapo” a ‘57 Chevy.

At one point, Marvin owned three Camaros — a red one, a white one, and a blue one. He was forever the patriot. Marvin loved to drive his Camaros, Corvettes, and pickups, anything that went fast with his personalized license plates. His favorites were MAGWHLS, CLAZZIC, and RUCK UP. The MAGWHLS plate adorned his walker which was a great conversation piece at the home.

Marvin enjoyed tinkering in his garage while listening to loud rock and roll. He had a large collection of stereo equipment, records, and CDs. Music was a passion.

Marvin was a kind soul who was well-loved by many.

All Faiths Funeral Home is assisting the family to carry out Marvin’s wishes of cremation.

A military service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery,

A celebration of life will follow from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sixth Street V-Inn-U in St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Ehlers family to designate at a later date.

Those left to cherish in Marvin’s memory are his sister, Denise (Todd) Couillard; and two nephews Michael (Jennifer Shafer) Ehlers, and Mick (Amie) Ehlers.

Marvin was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Combs, and his parents.