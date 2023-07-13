Marvin L. Andersen, 75

ELWOOD, Ill. — Marvin L. Andersen, 75, of Elwood, Illinois, formerly of Dannebrog, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Friday, July 7, 2023.

He was born in Howard County, Nebraska, on August 23, 1947, to Wendell and Verona Andersen.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jerri Andersen; a daughter, Joanne (Shane) Keller; two granddaughters, Ryleigh Keller and Mackenzie Keller, who are the joy of his life; a sister, Shirley Creed; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Andersen. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sue Andersen (1973); two brothers, Gene Andersen, and Sonny Andersen; and his sisters, Delores (Dick) Stewart, and Elaine (Clyde) Rickard.

Marvin was raised the first 17 years in Dannebrog, and attended Dannebrog School. Marvin worked for local farmers growing up. He loved to shovel snow and talk about his friend, Elvis, only the people in his family knew the whole story he told them. He moved to Frankfort, Illinois, in 1966, and worked for Electro Motive in McCook, upon being drafted he returned to Nebraska and served in the United States Army from 1966-1969.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Frankfort and continued to work for Electro Motive until 1977. He was an owner and operator for 10 years. He worked for T.H. Davidson in Orland Park, Illinois, for 23 years and retired in 2009. Marvin lived in New Lenox from 1972 to 2013, and moved to Elwood.

Marvin married Jerrilynn Sweetin in 1989 in New Lenox.

Funeral services for Marvin will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan, Illinois. Internment with full military honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marvin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org would be most appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321; www.forsythegouldfh.com.