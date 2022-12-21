Marvin Luebbe, 85

Marvin F. Luebbe, 85, of Grand Island, died on Dec. 18, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at St Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Bill Pavuk officiating. Interment will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 27 at Apfel Funeral Home. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.

Marvin was born on Jan. 26, 1937, to Will and Minnie (Stender) Luebbe at St. Libory. He grew up on the family farm in St. Libory before moving to Grand Island. He was married to Martha Avila on Nov. 21, 1975, in Hastings. They raised two children in Grand Island. They then spent ten years in Hobb, N.M. before moving back to Grand Island.

In his younger years he was employed by Helgoths and Plackes Produce, Wal-Mart, and Coca-Cola. He worked at Northwest Public Schools as a custodian for 25 years.

Marvin was a member of the Platt Duetsche club. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, mowing, wood working, collecting coins, John Deere, and talking with friends and family. He also enjoyed watching the Price is Right, Chicago Cubs baseball, and the Stock Market.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Luebbe; son, Jay Luebbe and Davey Smith and family; and daughter, Joy Luebbe and Charlie Uribe; nephew, Bill Olson; niece, Kay (Olson) Stofer; along with many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Florence (Luebbe) Meinke, Nettie (Luebbe) Blaise, Louise (Luebbe) Hennings, Melinda Luebbe, Norma Luebbe, Harry Luebbe, Lester Luebbe, Ralph Luebbe, and Alice (Luebbe) Olson.