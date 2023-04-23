Mary A. Wilderman (Aymond), 90

OMAHA — Mary A. Wilderman (Aymond), 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Omaha.

Mary aka “Grammy” was a generous and loving wife, mother and friend to many. Mary’s final act of generosity was expressed with her donation of her remains to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for use in the Deeded Body Program.

Mary was born in Eola, Avoyelles Parrish, LA on August 16, 1932 the daughter of Remi’ Aymond and Aline Mabel Couvillion. She grew up and attended school in Bunkie and Cheneyville, graduating from Cheneyville High School in May 1950.

Following graduation Mary spent a year working at St Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana before enlisting in the US Army. During her service she was stationed, Fort Lee, Virginia, Ft. Sam Houston where she trained as a laboratory technician. She was transferred to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas hospital. She was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in September 1953. Mary moved to Omaha entering Creighton College, where she received further education while working at a local clinic.

She married to Charles L. Wilderman on November 30, 1955. Charles passed away on November 21, 2012, 9 days prior to their 57th anniversary. Six children were born to them, Kay, Mark, Trina, Jim, Paula and Judy.

While living in Grand Island, Mary worked for St. Francis Hospital and Grand Island Clinic. In 1981 she, Charles and the two youngest girls moved to Omaha. In Omaha, Mary worked as a medical technician for the University of Nebraska Medical Center and retired in 1997. Mary was always looking for opportunities to help others and spent time volunteering at Montclair Nursing Home and at Bergan Mercy, and was always ready to help with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by a sister Maude Skeen in Louisiana and a brother William Aymond in Illinois; sister-in-law Jan Collins of Papillion; children Kay & Gary Cynova, Trina & Richard Leech, James & Heather Wilderman, Paula & Debi Hitt-Wilderman & Judy Triplett; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Besides Charles, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, four sisters, and son, Mark, in 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Steadfast Bible Fellowship, 2440 S 141st Cir, Omaha, Nebraska at 10:30am

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Children’s Hospital of Omaha, or Food Bank of the Heartland.