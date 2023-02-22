Mary Ann Bonne, 80

ORD — Mary Ann Bonne, 80, of Ord, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Valley County Health System Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. The Revs. Scott Harter and Mark Maresh will be the Celebrants. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Omaha to Edward and Rosie (Ruzicka) Houska. She attended grade school in Sargent and high school in Ord; graduating in 1961. She went on to attend Kearney State College, where she graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in 1965.

On Dec. 27, 1965, she was united in marriage to Richard Bonne at Ord. They were married for 57 years; and had three children, Michelle, Marsha, and Laura.

Besides her primary role as a homemaker, Mary Ann worked as a high school teacher in Sargent and an administrative assistant for North Loup River Public Power & Irrigation District in Ord.

Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was involved in the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Ord Catholic Ladies Quilt Ministry, the Memory Stitchers quilt club, and the Artissimos art club. She enjoyed quilting, painting, gardening, reading, and polka dancing.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Bonne of Ord; daughters, Michelle Bonne of Littleton, Colo., Marsha (Michael) McCulloch of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Laura (Mike) Montgomery of North Platte; grandchildren, Katie (Garrett) Piper, Allie Montgomery, and Megan Montgomery; and a great-grandchild, Alayna Piper.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Houska and Rosie Buckbee; and her stepfather, Dr. Glen T. Buckbee.