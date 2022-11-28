ALBION--Mary Ann Brown, 84, of Albion, formerly of Fullerton, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Wolf Memorial in Albion, Nebraska with her family by her side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with Reverend Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 28th at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Mary Ann was born in Gentry County, Missouri, to Sherman John and Della Marie (David) Miller on November 27, 1937. The family later moved to Missouri Valley, Iowa, where she graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1955. Mary Ann was working at a department store in Omaha, Nebraska, when she met Jay Brown. They were united in marriage on February 12, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Missouri Valley, Iowa. After the wedding, they moved to a farm near Fullerton, Nebraska, where they raised their three children—Debra, Ricky, and Tammy.

She enjoyed being home, raising her family, cooking, baking, gardening and canning. When her children were grown, she worked in the cafeteria at Fullerton Public Schools and cleaned at Dr. Maas' dentist office. Her grandchildren became her pride and joy in life and she gifted them with many fond memories of sleepovers, adventures on the farm, family gatherings, and more.

As a devoted Christian, her faith was very important to her. She was a long-time member of the North Star United Methodist Church and, later, the United Methodist Church in Fullerton.

Left to cherish memories of her are her children, Deb (Dennis) McPhillips, Rick (Lori) Brown, and Tammy (Bob) Voichahoske; along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her brother, Sherman (Terri) Miller; sister-in-law, Doris (Dyke) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Brown; her parents, Sherman John Miller and Della (David) Miller; her sisters, Betty Joan (Robert) Jensen, Claudean (Harold) Jensen, and Helen Blunt; brother- in-law, Dyke Brown; and sister-in-law, Donna Brown.