Mary Ann Elsbernd, 71

Mary Ann Elsbernd, 71, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 22, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Martin L. Egging will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament, with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Your thoughts and prayers me be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Mary Ann’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Mary Ann was born January 3, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, the daughter of Leonard A. and Mildred (Starman) Henke. Mary Ann grew up in Grand Island, attending Blessed Sacrament Grade School and graduating from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1970. She moved to Washington, D.C., after graduation where she worked for the FBI.

She returned to Grand Island in 1974 continuing her education at Grand Island Business School receiving her Associate’s Degree in Business Science. She worked at Principal Financial before joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, working as a medical support assistant, retiring in November 2017.

Mary Ann’s faith was very important to her; she discerned entering a religious community as she continued her faith education.

Mary Ann was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Charter member and past Regent of Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Queen of Peace 2227. She was active in the Jr. Catholic Daughters and the RCIA program at Blessed Sacrament. She was a second and fourth grade Religious Education teacher for 30 years, enjoying teaching young children during their sacramental years, and was a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years also.

Mary was a talented seamstress sewing clothes for her granddaughters and neighbors, and wedding gowns for her nieces. She was instrumental in T-shirts for Africa, a program that supplied 1000’s of t-shirts for needy children in Africa.

Mary is survived by her partner of 15 years, John L. Smith, of Grand Island; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeremy Elsbernd of Grand Island, and Brian and Heather Elsbernd of Grand Island, and their daughters, Natalie and Avlyn; two sisters, Gladys Suares of San Jose, California, and Doris Henke of Grand Island; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and friend, Steve Powell.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Rose Mary Henke, Rita Henke, and Diane Henke.