ST. PAUL — Mary Beth Tesmer, 68, of St. Paul, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The Rev. John Doolittle will officiate. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will also pay tribute to Mary. A private family inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to the family for later designation.

Mary Beth was born on February 8, 1955, at Grand Island, the daughter of H. Robert and Jane (Johnson) Meyer. She grew up on the family farm northeast of St. Libory and attended Zion Lutheran parochial school in Worms and was a 1973 graduate of St. Paul High School.

She then attended the St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island and received her diploma in 1976. She started her nursing career as a registered nurse in Broken Bow, later working as a traveling nurse out of Eagle Pass, Texas. She settled in Reno, Nevada, where she worked for the next 18 years.

In 1997, she returned to Nebraska and worked at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

She was united in marriage to Tom Tesmer on Nov. 29, 2003, at St. Paul The couple lived in St. Paul their entire married life. Mary worked at Heritage Living Center in St. Paul and retired from nursing after 36 years.

Mary enjoyed gardening and nature through hiking, skiing and boating at lakes and National Parks. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Tesmer of St. Paul; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Nick and Jonisa Tesmer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and two grandsons, Thomas Chiles Tesmer and George Augustus Tesmer; her siblings and spouses, Becky and Al Wissing of St. Libory; Alice and Dan Hodges of Thedford and Shellie Meyer of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Dr. Floyd S. and Milagros Tesmer of Glen Allen, Virginia, and William Tesmer of Las Vegas; nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, Rich Wissing of St. Libory, Chris and Tami Wissing, and children, Whitney and Sam Wissing of Grand Island, John and Amber Wissing and children, Blake, Kourtney, Duke, Kora and Kami Wissing of St. Libory, Doug Wissing and daughter, Hazel Wissing of St. Libory; Jesse Hodges of Broken Bow, Melissa Hodges of Lincoln, Matt Meyer of Omaha, Mark Meyer of Omaha, and Paige Tesmer of Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tim Meyer.

