Mary Bonne, 80

ORD — Mary Ann Bonne, 80, of Ord, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Valley County Health System Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. The Revs. Scott Harter and Mark Maresh will be the Celebrants. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.