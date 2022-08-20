Mary Brundage, 97

Mary Brundage, 97, formerly of Cairo, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Lebensraum in Grand Island.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Sonlight Community Church (Cairo Community Center) with Pastor Darrell Holzinger officiating. Burial will follow at the Wood River Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Sonlight Community Church or Wood River Mennonite Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Mary was born on Sept. 7, 1924, in rural Broken Bow, to Arthur and Barbara (Stutzman) Gascho. She grew up and attended school in the Broken Bow area.

On April 9, 1950, Mary was united in marriage to Cecil Brundage at the Broken Bow Mennonite Church. The couple lived in the rural Cairo area on the Brundage family farm until moving to Cairo upon retirement.

Mary was a member of Wood River Mennonite Church and attended the Sonlight Community Church in Cairo. She taught many Sunday school and summer Bible school classes. She rarely missed any Sunday worship services. Mary was also a volunteer at the Cairo Senior Center for many years. She enjoyed cooking, canning, quilting, flowers, and gardening.

Mary is survived by her children, Donna (Chet) Castor of Grand Island, Elaine (Ron) Schweitzer of Grand Island, and Ruth (Al) Hill of Broken Bow; her grandchildren, Bill Castor, Brian Castor, Brandi (Shannan) Alder, Angie (Doug) Goertzen, Dena (Brian) Anderson, Cameron (Racheal) Schweitzer, and Shaun Hill (Meghan); great-grandchildren, Jakobi, Cade, Kamri, Austin, Melissa, Aiden, Kastyn, Kruz, Gideon, Evelyn, Emma, Ryder, and Elli.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Brundage; son, Eldon Brundage; brothers, Glen Gascho, Willard Gascho, Chester Gascho; and sister Blanche Sims.