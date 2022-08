Mary Brundage, 97, formerly of Cairo died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Lebensraum in Grand Island. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sonlight Community Church (Cairo Community Center) with Pastor Darrell Holzinger officiating. Burial will follow at the Wood River Mennonite Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.