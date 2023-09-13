Mary E. Galliart, 83

HASTINGS — Mary E. Galliart, 83, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at The Kensington in Hastings, with family at her side.

Mary was born February 15, 1940, in Grand Island, the daughter of Joseph L. and Lorraine M. (Goulding) Dittrick. She moved with her family to Minden, Nebraska, at the age of 2, graduating Salutatorian from Minden High School in 1958. Mary continued her education at Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, completing her degree in 1962. She taught in Winfield, Kansas, for three years.

Mary married Milton G. Galliart in Minden on July 24, 1966. They lived in Wichita, Kansas, moving to Grand Island in 1974, where they raised their six children.

Mary was a devoted and warm-hearted mother and wife. She was a talented crafter, traveling the state selling crafts. In 1994, Mary and Milton opened The Plum Thicket Tea Room and Gifts, owning and operating it until 2014. Milton died January 19, 2005.

Mary was an excellent cook, a talented seamstress and musician, teaching all six of her children to play the piano and some of them the guitar. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on its Evangelism Board.

Mary will be missed by her children, Lorraine (Rick) Allen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Amy (Rob) Kuefner of Lexington, Nebraska, Molly Galliart of Omaha, Nebraska, Julie (Jeffrey) Bloom of Lincoln, Paul (Jenn) Galliart of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Wendy Galliart of Vancouver, Washington; her stepchildren, Allen (Janet) Galliart of Tempe, Arizona, Jane (Hank) Burge of Wichita, Wayne (Debbie) Galliart of Belle Plaine, Kansas; and a sister, Ruth Albers of Hastings.

Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren and spouses, Jordan (JoJo) Bloom, Joe Bloom, Alex Kuefner, Liz (Shae) Lott, Ben Kuefner, Julia Bloom, Daniel Kuefner, Megan Kuefner, Bo Galliart, Mack Galliart, and Louie Heikkinen; great-grandchildren, Noah Bloom and Theadora Bloom; her step-grandchildren, Rob Galliart, Chad (Stacey) Burge, Mitch Galliart, Andy (Kat) Galliart, Nicole (Ryan) Slack, Johnny (Michelle) Galliart, and Nathan (Kayleigh) Galliart; and numerous step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milton; a granddaughter, Jenna Bloom; a stepson, Dennis Galliart; a step-daughter-in-law, Karen (Ewing) Galliart; two sisters, Shirley Holsten, and Marie Johnson; and a brother, Joe Dittrick.

Mary’s family would like to thank Mary’s sister, Ruth, for all the kindness and care she extended to Mary over the years. Also, to the staff at The Kensington and to Tabitha for their care and support given to Mary. You made our journey a bit easier to travel, and for that we are thankful.