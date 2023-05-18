Mary Ellen Stromp, 78

SPALDING — Mary E. Stromp, 78, of Spalding, passed away, Monday May 15, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with Father Antony Thekkekara officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, in Spalding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Mary Ellen Stromp, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Buettner) Long, was born on July 18, 1944, in St. Edward. She attended and graduated from St. Edward High School with the class of 1962.

Mary married LeRoy Criss and from this union Mary was blessed with five children. The couple lived in St. Edward, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Grand Island. The couple later divorced.

On March 12, 1985, Mary was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Joseph Stromp in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple made their home on a farm west of Spalding. From this union she blessed with another son.

During her life, Mary has worn many hats. She bartended in Grand Island, she then bought and ran the bar in Spalding named Dick and Mares, now called Bottom’s Up, owned and operated Buda’s New and Used store, and worked as a bookkeeper for S&S Truck.

Mary was a member of St. Michael’s church. She enjoyed camping, playing keno and going to the casino. She loved crafting, boating and fishing and most importantly being with her family.

Mary is survived by her husband: Dick Stromp of Spalding; four daughters: Connie Bennett of Tarzana, California, Deb (Robert) Abramson of Kasson, Minnesota, Angie (Tom) Langer of Spalding, and Mellissa (Pat) Bloom of Spalding; two sons: Jeff (Carey) Criss and Ricky Stromp, both of Spalding; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Clason, Brianna (Jeremy) Kruper, Justin (Karlie) Criss, Paige (Dustin) Schilousky, Cortney (fiancé Josh Vanleer) Criss, Branden Bennett, Miranda and Marissa Langer, Aven and Addyson Bloom; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Delores “Toots” Stueben of Grand Island, and Veronica Mostek of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Heidi Stromp of Omaha; a brother-in-law, Bud Patzel of Seward; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Virginia Patzel; a brother, Ed Long; four brothers-in-law, Jim Stromp, Jerry Stromp, Glenn Stueben and Joe Mostek; and two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Shirley and Linda Long.