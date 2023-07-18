Mary J. Fletcher Frahm, 74

AMELIA — Mary J. Frahm was born on July 7, 1948, to I.A. Dutch and Helen A. (Psota) Chelewski in Loup City, Nebraska. She passed away at her home in Amelia, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Mary grew up on farms near Loup City and Westerville and graduated from Stapleton High School in 1965. She received her Bachelor of Education from Kearney State College, and later obtained a Master’s Degree. She taught high school and elementary classes at Stapleton Public School, retiring in 2010.

She married John H. Fletcher of Bassett on June 1, 1969. While John served in the Army, the couple lived near Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, before making their home in Gandy. They raised two sons, Shaun and Aaron. In 1990, John passed away unexpectedly. Three years later, Shaun died in a car accident. Mary remarried Doug Frahm on July 26, 2008. They made their home in Amelia.

Mary had a deep compassion for all animals, but dogs and horses were her favorite companions. Mary was a seeker of great adventures and was happiest outdoors. She hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and dog sledded across the Northern frozen lakes. She logged many miles trail riding on horseback all over Nebraska and the surrounding states.

Camping and riding at Fort Robinson and Halsey National Forest in Nebraska and the Black Hills in South Dakota were her favorites. Riding to and photographing all 239 windmills in Halsey National Forest with her sister, Connie, was one of her proudest accomplishments. She participated in various equestrian drill team performances. Mary also enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, reading, and spending time with family. She loved to share stories, participate in practical jokes, and laugh.

Mary is survived by her husband, Doug Frahm; a son, Aaron (Julie) Fletcher, and grandsons, Logan and Noah of Hershey; a stepson, Joe Frahm (fiancée, Amanda Anderson) of Lincoln; mother-in-law, Aggie Frahm of Atkinson; brothers-in-law, Roger Newtson of Ravenna, Greg (Pam) Frahm of Emerson, Kent (Jody) Fletcher of Shelton, and Monte (Mary) Fletcher of Spencer; sisters-in-law, Pat Ronnebaum of Stanton, Karen Sue (Kevin) Shafer of Prescott, Arizona, Kathy Frahm of Blair, Lana (Don) Pheifer of Bassett, and Nickie Buell of Long Pine; a nephew, Mike Newtson, of Ravenna; a niece, Corrie (Tom) Walthers of Loup City; a great-nephew, Clancy Walthers, of Ord; as well as numerous extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John H. Fletcher; her oldest son, Shaun Fletcher; her parents, Dutch and Helen Chelewski; a sister, Connie Newtson; an infant grandson, Joel Fletcher; her fathers-in-law, Heinie Frahm and John L. Fletcher; her mother-in-law, Melva Fletcher; and brothers-in-law, Dan Frahm, Steve Ronnebaum, Ken Robertson, and Dennis Fletcher.

A private family service will be planned at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.biglinsmortuary.com.