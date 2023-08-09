Mary Jane Schlick, 84

GRAND ISLAND — Mary Jane Schlick, 84, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Revs. Martin L. Egging, Mark A. Maresh and Thomas A. Ryan will concelebrate. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lawrence, Nebraska, with a committal service at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date.

Mary was born June 23, 1939, in Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Aloysious F. and Emilia P. (Miller) Kimminau, and was baptized in Willowdale, Kansas. She spent most of her childhood south of Lawrence, Nebraska, on her family’s farm. She attended St. Stephen Elementary Catholic School and Lawrence High School, and graduated in 1957 from Immaculate Conception High School in Great Bend, Kansas.

Mary was a talented seamstress, working at the Hastings Bridal Shop and Mod-A-Day. She married Theodore “Ted” Schlick on May 6, 1995, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, where they made their home.

Mary retired in 2010 after 31 years as unit clerk at St. Francis Skilled Care and Central Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend, Kansas. Mary was a dedicated woman who loved spending time with her family. Her Catholic beliefs were very important to her. She enjoyed playing cards and games, ceramics, dancing, baking, cooking, hunting, and traveling. She was an avid Husker fan and bingo player. She shot her last deer at the age of 80 in Chadron, Nebraska, area.

Mary is survived by two sisters, Lois Ann Kimminau and Betty Rose Pohlmeier, both of Pahrump, Nevada; a sister-in-law, Gail Kimminau of Sutton, Nebraska; 16 nieces and nephews, many grand-nieces and nephews, and great-grand-nieces and nephews; five stepchildren; 10 step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

She is welcomed into heaven by her husband of 25 years, Ted Schlick; her parents; an infant sister, Elizabeth Marie; a sister, Anita Kucera; a brother, James Kimminau; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Pohlmeier and Wencil Kucera.