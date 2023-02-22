Mary Jo (Smith) Miller, age 64, of Cairo, NE, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:30am at the Cairo Community Center, 303 Said Street, Cairo, NE with Pastor Darrell Holtzinger officiating. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

Jo was born on October 13, 1958 to Dennis G. and Connie K. Smith in Hawthorne, NV. She grew up as an Army brat and lived in many places before settling in Arcadia, NE. She had a passion for quilting, fishing, camping and cooking for her family, although her greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren.

Jo had four children who she loved more than life itself and are left to cherish her memory.

Survived by children, Mandy (Ed) McCarthy of Spalding, NE, Christi Hasselmann of Kansas City, KS, Alex (Jess) Huntley of Beaver City, NE and Allyson (Thomas) Sinsel of Minden, NE; grandchildren, Kaylynn, Brianna, Eli, Dax, Tripp, Chance and Tyler; mother, Connie Stewart of Broken Bow; siblings, Teresa (Mark) Crawford of Cairo, Deb (David) Cornelius of Lincoln, Jim (Susan) Smith of Augusta, GA, Rick (Beth) Smith of Kearney, Doug (Chanda) Smith of Farwell; partner and best friend, Bob Miller of Beaver City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her dad, Lyle Stewart; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; biological father, Dennis Smith and oh so many more.

Jo's last wish was to remind everyone of how very much she loved each and every one of you.

Good bye until we meet again at Heaven's Gate. Love Jo.